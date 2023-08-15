Aug. 4, 2023
Gary L. Goodman, Sr., 79, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins on Sat. Aug. 26. Visitation at 10 a.m. (one hour prior to service) and followed by lunch. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Daniel Schultz.
Gary Lee Goodman was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in St. Paul. He was the son of Melvin and Erna (Beilke) Goodman. Gary received his education in Minneapolis, and was a graduate of the Roosevelt High School class of 1961.
Gary entered active military service in the United States Army on Jan. 22, 1962, in Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge on Jan. 21, 1965, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and achieved the rank of Specialist Four.
On Sept. 8, 1962, Gary was united in marriage to Carolyn J. Schulz at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Gary and Carolyn resided in Bloomington and later moved to Litchfield. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Gary worked hard over his lifetime, he owned and operated ABC Welding and Fabrication, Inc. in Savage. He worked for Metro Refuse for many years and also in the construction industry. Gary was a member of the Construction and General Laborers Union Local Number 563.
Gary enjoyed fishing and spending time at his cabin in Pine City. Gary had a soft spot for dogs which he had many over the years, including his present dog named Marcie,
Gary is survived by his wife, Carolyn Goodman of Litchfield; daughter, Wendee Larson and her husband, Steve of Minnetonka; sons, Gary Goodman, Jr. and Janet Haefemeyer of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, Mark Goodman of Oakdale, and Shelley Goodman of Stillwater; grandchildren, Taylor Larson-Elliff, Matthew Larson-Arziari, Ryan Goodman, and Rachel Goodman; great grandchildren, Julian, Jalen, and Henry; brother, Gene Goodman of Aitkin.
Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Erna Stallman; brother, Ronald Goodman; father, Melvin Goodman.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.