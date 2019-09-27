Sept. 22, 2019
Gary Lee Graphenteen, 78, went to be with our Lord Sunday, Sept. 22, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Gary was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Bertha, Minnesota, to Carl and Vera (Martin) Graphenteen. He graduated from Bertha-Hewitt High School in 1959.
In 1959 he met the love of his life, Rosie, at Church of God in Bertha. They were united in marriage Oct. 3, 1964, and they were blessed with three children.
In 1968, Gary and Rosie relocated to Litchfield. Gary started working for Litchfield Creamery, now known as First District Association, where he was employed for 35 years. After retirement Gary and Rosie started a lawn care and snow removal business.
Gary loved spending time with his family and would be seen at many activities and sporting events supporting his grandchildren. Gary also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, darts, softball, playing cards and having coffee with his friends at McDonalds. He was an avid Minnesota Twins fan, but was happiest when sitting on his John Deere lawn mower.
Gary was a spiritual man who was involved in his church as an elder and deacon. He took great pride in the prayer garden he and Rosie created outside the church. On May 24, 2015, he was baptized in faith alongside his wife.
Gary is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Rosie (Lange) Graphenteen; three children, Brenda (Rob) Oster, Steve Graphenteen and Judy Graphenteen; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Dan (Olivia), Tim (Sara) and Michelle Oster, Brianna, Cody and Logan Graphenteen, Amanda Huck, Angie (Tyler) Holweg and Grayson Graphenteen; siblings, Mary Levenhagen, Carl Graphenteen Jr. and Patty Mahoney.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Marvin, Earl, DeLores, Delmer, Bill, Palmer, Myron and Myra.
Funeral arrangements are with Neptune Society of Cremation.