Aug. 6, 2019
Gary DuWayne Hansen, 70, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Aug. 6, at his residence in Ohio. A memorial service will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the VFW in Hutchinson.
Gary was born Aug. 29, 1948, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Jerry and Margaret (Klaus) Hansen.
Gary graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1966. After graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1972 with the rank of corporal. He served his country with two tours in Vietnam, where his specialty was machine gunner.
In 1992, he married Geri Jensen and they moved to Hastings. After retiring, they settled in Huber Heights, Ohio. His work included construction, roofing, painting, welding and heavy equipment operator.
Gary is survived by his wife Geri Hansen of Huber Heights, Ohio; son Michael Hansen and wife Darla, and her sons Derek Perschau and Nicholas Walters of Hutchinson; daughter Sarah Jane and her children Nicholas, Austin and Lauryn Bacon and Ryan Hoey, of Brooklyn Park; granddaughter Mikayla Hansen and fiancée Doug Smith, and their daughter Vanessa of Cosmos; sister Cathy Larson and husband Glenn of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Michael, Tim, Julie, Mark and Jeff Gafkjen; and many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his infant daughter Kristy Lynn Hansen; parents Jerry and Margaret Hansen; and sister Susan Carter.