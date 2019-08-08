Aug. 6, 2019
Gary D. Hansen, 70, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Aug. 6 at his residence with his family by his side. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424.
Gary was born Aug. 29, 1948, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to the late Jerry and Margaretha Hansen.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served two tours during Vietnam. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He retired from IMS and was a member of the Local 49 in Minnesota.
Gary is survived by his wife of 27 years, Geri Hansen; children, Michael Paul (Darla), Sarah, Michael (Beth), Tim (Lori), Julie, Mark and Jeff; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Cathy (Glenn) Larson; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerry and Margaretha Hansen, Gary was preceded in death by his sister Susie Carter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. To share a memory of Gary or leave a special message for his family, please visit newcomerdayton.com