June 15, 2022
Gary Lee Hoffman, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away June 15 at his residence. Memorial service was Monday, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Austin Willhite. Congregational hymn was “A Closer Walk With Thee.” Special music was, “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me”; Gary Mons and Gary Stibel and “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Alleluia”; Greg Wurdell. Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren, Alexander and Benjamin Hoffman, Mia Folger, Kacie and Annie Gores, Madeline and Hannah Hoffman. Urn bearer was Kacie Gores. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Tribute by the Rev. Howie Krienke.
He was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Herbert and Emma (Korson) Hoffman. Gary was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1962.
Gary entered active military service in the United States Navy on Aug. 15, 1962, at Minneapolis and served his country during the Vietnam War era. He received an honorable discharge on March 1, 1966, at Heavy Attack Squadron FOUR, and achieved the rank of PRAN (Airman, Parachute Rigger Striker). He was also a member of the Blue Jackets Choir.
On May 14, 1966, Gary was united in marriage to Lois C. Peterson at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four children, Dustin, Jason, Kristin, and Brandon. Gary and Lois resided in Hutchinson. They shared 56 years of marriage.
Gary was employed as a cabinet maker for Goebel Fixture Company in Hutchinson, as well as a real estate agent with Fahey and Edina. He was also a cook at The Hutch Café and The Straw Hat in Buffalo Lake. He retired in 2010. Gary was a dedicated member of Faith Lutheran Church, he served as a council member, president, reader, choir member and was part of their Senior Task Force. He was also dedicated to his community where he was a 4-H club leader, Hutchinson Ambassador, Chamber member, Nicollet Conservation Club member, Choristers Chorus and an announcer for the McLeod County demolition derby. He was a member of the Hutchinson Theater Club, Hutchinson Drift Riders Snowmobile Club, Hutchinson VFW Post 906 and Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
Gary enjoyed camping, fishing and water sports, especially at Nelson’s cabin, Cross Lake and Miltona. He also enjoyed drawing, oil painting, singing, dancing at Nan and Dad’s Studio and finding a new costume to wear to each family holiday. Gary had a love for spreading the holiday cheer during the Christmas season as Santa Claus for 45 years. He also loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, pets and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lois Hoffman of Hutchinson; children, Dustin Hoffman and his wife, Patricia of Houston, Texas, Jason Hoffman and his girlfriend, Lyna Baggenstoss of Nicollet, Kristin Gores and her husband, Darren of Hutchinson, Brandon Hoffman and his wife, Lindsey of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Alexander and Benjamin Hoffman, Mia Folger, Kacie and Annie Gores, Madeline and Hannah Hoffman; sister Nancy Schultz of Winona; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Kaufmann, Muriel and her husband, Harold VonBerg; many other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Emma Hoffman; brother-in-law, Joseph Schultz, Lloyd and Loretta Peterson, Omar and Edith Peterson, Duane and Marcella Peterson, Lowel and Barb Peterson and Hillard Kaufman.
