Nov. 19, 2020
Gary James Waller, 77, of Brownton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Brownton. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. Gathering of family and friends to celebrate Gary's life with food and fellowship is 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Brownton Community Center. The Rev. Linda Pedersen officiating. Organist is Vicki Herrmann. Soloist is Kristen Hansch performing "I Will Carry You Home." Duet by Sharon Weber and Keith Tongen performing "Where No One Stands Alone." Special music by Grace Lutheran Church Choir performing "I Want to Stroll All Over Heaven With You." Honorary urn bearers are Gary's grandchildren, MicAnna Maresh, Ava Waller and Evan Waller. Urn bearer is Gary's grandson Grayson Maresh.
Gary James Waller was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Glencoe. He was the son of Herman Jr. and Alma (Mielke) Waller. Gary was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. He received his education in Brownton and was a graduate with the Brownton High School Class of 1961. Gary started farming with his mother at the age of 14, due to the death of his father in 1957.
On Oct. 2, 1965, Gary was united in marriage to Ardis Maass at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. This marriage was blessed with two children, Lisa and Patrick. Gary and Ardis resided in Brownton. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Gary's whole life was farming. He was very impatient when it came to the field work. During planting or harvesting, time was precious to Gary. There was no down time unless equipment was broke. Gary enjoyed the mechanical part of farming. Whenever something did break down, he had to immediately try to fix it or get someone to repair it as fast as possible. Gary retired from farming in 2009 but continued helping out where he could, still operating equipment until the spring of 2020. He commented in the fall of 2020, that was the first harvest in 62 years that he couldn't be a part of.
Gary enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, but most of all traveling by motorcycle. Gary and Ardis went to the Canadian Rockies twice, enjoying the beautiful scenery of Banff and Jasper parks, several cycle trips to tour Colorado, and many times to the Black Hills to attend the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. In the winter, traveling was by motorhome to Arizona, California, Texas or Florida.
Gary served on the Grace Lutheran Church cemetery board for 17 years and church council. He also served on the Brownton Area Development Board and Sumter Township Board as a director and as chairman, Brownton Ag Center, vice president of the Brownton Rod & Gun Club, FHA board member, and McLeod County Corn Growers Treasurer. Gary was a past member of Brownton Jaycees, C&C, and the Lions. Gary and his family were named the McLeod County Farm Family of the Year in 1995.
Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his wife Ardis Waller of Brownton; children, Lisa Maresh and her husband Mike, of Glencoe, and Patrick Waller and his wife Sarah, of Brownton; grandchildren, MicAnna Maresh of Glencoe, Grayson Maresh of Glencoe, Ava Waller of Brownton, and Evan Waller of Brownton; sisters-in-law, Myra Scharpe and her husband Ken, of Winthrop, Ilo Maass of Brownton, and Janet Brelje of Glencoe; nieces, Twyla Waller and her significant other Chuck Kalenberg, of Stewart, and Lori Sulllivan and her husband Tim, of Stewart; nephews, Steven Schram and his wife LouAnn, of Whitefish, Montana, Mike Schram of St. Paul, Alan Schram of St. Paul, and David Kruse of Nashville, Tennessee; many other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his by parents Herman Jr. and Alma Waller; brother Roger Waller; sisters, Hazel Schram and Janice Kruse; nephews, Warren Waller, Jeff Kruse, Doug Kruse and Paul Kruse; sister in-law Diane Maass; and brothers-in-law, Lowell Maass and Wilbert Brelje.
