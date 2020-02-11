Feb. 8, 2020
Gary A. Johnson, 72, of Willmar died Feb 8, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
Gary Allen Johnson, son of Fredrick and Florence (Anderson) Johnson, was born April 13, 1947, in Litchfield. He grew up in Meeker county before moving to Minneapolis with his parents. After his mother died in 1986, he resided in several assisted living facilities throughout his life. He worked at Proworks and DAC. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and traveling to Oregon, Arizona and San Diego to see his siblings. He admired the Litchfield Fire Department.
Gary is survived by his sisters, Marcella Solmonson of Litchfield and Bonita Drongeson of Grand Rapids; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Thorma “Tootie” Johnson; and brother-in-law Roger Olson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Robert Johnson; and sisters, Gloria Stout and Janice Olson.
