Dec. 5, 2022
Gary L. Kurth, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Memorial service was Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Hector with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mindy Czycalla. Organist was Gayle Grimm. Soloist was Cindy Walter; "Precious Lord, Take My Hand". Congregational hymns were, "Children of the Heavenly Father", "Onward Christian Soldiers" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic". Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren, Larkun, Livia, Briecyn, Taelyn Kurth. Urn bearers were, Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126. Military honors by Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126.
Gary Louis Kurth was born on Jan. 26, 1947, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Louis and Mabel (Lohrenz) Kurth. Gary was baptized as an infant on Feb. 23, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 28, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Hector. He received his education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1965.
Gary entered active military service in the United States Army on May 17, 1966, and served his country during Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge on May 16, 1968, and achieved the rank of Private.
On Dec. 15, 1973, Gary was united in marriage to Karen Nagel at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with three children, Carrie, Kellie, and William. They shared 48 years of marriage.
Gary farmed all his life in Cosmos. He also did some custom work for neighbors. After selling the cattle in 2000, Gary worked at 3M for two years, Seneca Foods for two years, and other various jobs. In 2007, Gary and Karen moved off of the farm to Hutchinson and their son, Bill took over the family farm. Gary was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a deacon and also served on the cemetery board. Gary was also a member of the Cosmos American Legion Post 126 and the DAV.
Gary enjoyed driving around the country side to look at the crops to see how they were growing. In the winter months, he enjoyed putting puzzles together at the senior center. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Gary passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his wife Karen Kurth of Hutchinson; children, Carrie Kurth of Hutchinson, Kellie Strand of Rosemount, William "Bill" Kurth and his wife, Leah of Cosmos; grandchildren, Larkun, Livia, Briecyn, Taelyn Kurth; sister Val Elder of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mabel Kurth; mother and father-in-law, Marcella and Wilferd Nagel; son-in-law Pete Strand III; brothers-in-law, David Elder and Richard Hoff; sister-in-law Diane Nagel; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.