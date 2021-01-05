Dec. 29, 2020
Gary Lee Berglund, 72, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, at his residence. A private family interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. A public celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Gary Lee Berglund was born May 1, 1948, in Hutchinson, the son of Harvey and Muriel (Froemming) Berglund. He grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966. Gary married Judy Kohlhoff Oct. 8, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church of Litchfield. Their marriage was blessed with three sons. Gary made his home in Litchfield until 1990 when he moved to Willmar. He was employed for over 40 years at First District Association in Litchfield. Gary enjoyed sitting outside in the sun listening to his music. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Key West with his special friend, Lavonne.
He is survived by his two sons, Tony (and Judy) Berglund of Watkins, and Brian (and Dusti) Berglund of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Alex, Hannah and Natalie Berglund and Alex Lageson; daughter-in-Law Karla (Larry) Rick; ex-wife Judy Berglund of Litchfield; and his special friend, LaVonne Negen of Roseland; and three siblings, Beverly Welch of Minneapolis, Dean (and Jean) Berglund of Princeton, and Meredith (and Nathan) Elj of Litchfield; besides other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Darren Berglund; and a niece Kimberly Welch.
Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home petersonbrothers.com.