Sept. 12, 2019
Gary L. Maslonkowski, 66, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Sunday, Sept. 15, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Brian Brosz. Soloist was the Rev. Brian Brosz performing "Turn Turn" and "I'll Fly Away."
Gary was born Feb. 26, 1953, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the son of Gilbert and Gladys (Klar) Maslonkowski. Gary was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Hinckley, and was a graduate of Hinckley High School Class of 1971. Gary furthered his education at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Pipestone, and later Ridgewater College in Hutchinson, where he achieved an associate's degree.
Gary was united in marriage to Mary Palmer and they were blessed one son, Craig Ryan.
On Nov. 16, 1991, Gary was united in marriage to Patricia Vacek at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Gary and Pat resided in Hutchinson and shared 27 years of marriage together.
Gary was employed as a meat cutter at Robel in St. Cloud. He was then employed at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated as a trainer until he retired in 2013.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He also enjoyed different types of dancing, especially Polka. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
When Gary needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson Aug. 23, 2019.
Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his wife Pat Maslonkowski of Hutchinson; son Craig Maslonkowski and his wife, Deanne, of Royalton; stepchildren, Sabrina Nelson of Hutchinson, Samantha Ahlbrecht and her husband, Ted, of Minneapolis and Travis Nelson and his significant other, Jill Peterson, of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Allizaya Lee Maslonkowski and Linnea Ann Maslonkowski;
mother Gladys Maslonkowski of Hinckley; siblings, Garvin Maslonkowski and his wife Lynn, Gail Maslonkowski and Gorden Maslonkowski; and many other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Maslonkowski.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.