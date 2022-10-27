Oct. 25, 2022
Gary Palmer Mortenson, 84 of Dassel, died, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with the Rev. Janine Olson officiating. The interment of the urn will be at the Dassel Community Cemetery after the service. There will be a time to gather one hour prior to the service at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Gary Palmer Mortenson, the son of George and Olga (Anderson) Mortenson, was born on Dec. 16, 1937, in Litchfield. He grew up in the Dassel area where he was baptized and confirmed at the Church of Christ in Dassel and was presently a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. Gary was a 1955 graduate of the Dassel High School.
On May 8, 1959, Gary was united in marriage to Marlys LaVonne Irvin at Stockholm Lutheran Church. Together they made their home in Dassel before they purchased the Boo farm southeast of Dassel where they resided until 1987 when they sold the farm and moved to a house on the shore of Lake Washington. In 1998, Gary and LaVonne moved back to Dassel and in 2004 they built a new home in Dassel where they have since resided. Gary farmed for many years along with driving truck for Midwest and Minnesota Hatcheries.
Gary loved to spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed helping his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching football, basketball, and baseball. He loved spending time helping his godson, Layne Anderson with farm work. He could often be found playing cards and nibbling on popcorn with the neighbors. He stayed connected with family, friends, and classmates. Gary had a heart of gold; he always had a place at the table for those who needed help. Gary and LaVonne were foster parents for twenty-three children and had nine foreign exchange students.
He is survived by his wife LaVonne Mortenson of Dassel; son Kurt (Mary) Mortenson of Dassel; two grandchildren, Kristina (Kellen) Ryan and Daniel Mortenson; two great grandchildren, Adalynn and Piper Ryan; godchildren, Layne Anderson, Jeff McCalla, Mary Voreck, and Randy Humola; siblings, Richard Piehl of Illinois, Roger (June) Coultier of Elk River and Ruth (Dan) Franzon of Mallard, Iowa; cousins, Frank Piehl of Litchfield, Sandra Anderson of Litchfield, and Melanie Gibson of Litchfield.
He was preceded in death by his son Keith Mortenson; grandson Jon Kurtis Mortenson; his parents; and a sister Georgia Ann Mortenson.
