Aug. 31, 2021
Gary Oliver Prieve, 67, of Litchfield, died Aug. 31 at St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Litchfield and also one hour prior to the service.
The son of Oliver (Ollie) and Virginia (Ginger) Prieve, he was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Litchfield. He was raised in Litchfield along with his two sisters and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1972.
Gary married his high school sweetheart, Linda Christenson, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield Dec. 9, 1972. This union was blessed with daughters, Missy and Laura, and son, Adam. Together, they raised their family in Litchfield.
Being in the automotive industry came natural to Gary as did having a strong work ethic. Growing up, Gary worked with his dad at Ollie and Son Auto Wrecking and learned the business so that he would be able to continue with his dad’s legacy. After high school, he also opened Gary’s Towing and ran both businesses until 2007 when he sold the auto wrecking business to start Gary’s Towing and Tire. He operated both the towing business and the tire shop until he sold the towing business in 2014. Since then, Gary operated Gary’s Tire Shop.
While he loved working on automobiles, Gary also enjoyed admiring all makes and models at car shows. He could be seen driving around town in his 1940 Chevy and his Studebaker tow truck, often with his wife by his side. Gary absolutely loved taking Linda on four wheeling trips to Emily. Watching The Andy Griffith Show, Carol Burnett, and old Westerns were how Gary spent his down time. He appreciated a good joke and shared many with the guys at the shop. Gary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
More than anything, Gary loved his family and cherished being married to Linda for 49 years. To say Gary was proud of his children would be an understatement. Being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were roles he sincerely valued.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Prieve of Litchfield; children, Missy Prieve (significant other Rich Wanek) of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Laura Talvitie (Daniel) of Big Lake, Adam Prieve (significant other Abby Garin) of Litchfield; grandchildren, Tifani Johnson, Trinity Johnson, Christian Johnson, Dayla Talvitie, Hannah Talvitie; great-grandchild Salem Petersen; sisters, Susan Ulrick (Steve) of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Sara Fider of Bismark, North Dakota.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sandra Prieve; and his nephew, Ryan Allen.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.