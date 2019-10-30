Oct. 28, 2019
Gary A. Olson, 65, of Litchfield, died Monday, Oct. 28, at his home. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Gary Arthur Olson, son of Arthur and Marilyn (Larson) Olson, was born Sept. 17, 1954 in Litchfield. He grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1972. He continued his education at Southwest State in Marshall. Following his schooling he farmed with his dad.
On July 2, 1977, he was united in marriage to Jane Rosa in Cottonwood and they made their home near Litchfield. In 1985, Gary began working for Ideal Lumber before going to work for Goebel Fixture in Hutchinson. He retired in September of 2019 after working more than 24 years with Goebel.
Gary enjoyed hunting and giving back to the environment through his membership in Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Minnesota Deer Hunters. He liked to attend all of their banquets including Delta Waterfowl and National Wild Turkey Federation. He also enjoyed woodworking, building things, visiting breweries and collecting hunting guns and duck decoys. Gary loved his dogs and always had a lab. He especially loved spending time with his family, having bonfires and playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Jane Olson of Litchfield; children, Sara Olson (Randall Flategraff) of Crosslake, Rebecca (Kyle) Ball of Breezy Point and Mike Olson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Orion and Fitzpatrick Ball; father Art Olson of Dassel; sister Sharon (Bruce) Dicke of Litchfield; nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law Lorraine Rosa of Cottonwood.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Olson; and father-in-law Don Rosa.
