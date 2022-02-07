Jan. 28, 2022
Gary Thomas Schmalz, 68, lost his battle with liver cancer on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He died peacefully and he had a blast while he was here. Grave side service and interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Gary was born on Dec. 5, 1953 in Breese, Illinois. He was the son of Loren and Eloise (Franzmeier) Schmalz. Gary was baptized and confirmed in his faith and was the oldest of six children. Being a military family, moving happened frequently so Gary grew up in Illinois, Washington, Mississippi and Japan then Mississippi again upon returning from overseas.
Gary graduated from high school in Gulfport, Mississippi. He served in the US Navy in the early 70's. As an adult, he lived in Washington, Mississippi, Minnesota, South Carolina and most recently, again in Minnesota. Gary was employed mostly in the construction business with a specialty in copper roofs.
Gary had many skills, practical and artistic. Gary would weave his art into gifts of silver and copper wire, pieces of deer horn and wood inlaid with pipestone, custom made knives, jewelry and walking sticks, all unique, many of which came from recycled material. Gary was also musically inclined, trumpet earlier, later on, harmonica and rhythmic wooden spoons, which he carved and played.
Gary loved the outdoors and spent many years with his dog Booger. Fishing was his passion, always looking for a new spot to fish on his electric powered bicycle, pulling his kayak. He attended Twins games and seldom missed a broadcast. He was also a long-suffering Vikings fan. He recently gained a fondness for raising and releasing monarch butterflies; some years releasing over 100 of his “babies”. Gary was a lifelong bachelor and loved his immediate and extended family. He had a strong belief in his Lord Jesus. He loved his independence and lived a life of new adventures and experiences.
Gary is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jeffrey (Andy), Michael (Meg), Ruth (Ross), Donald and Naomi; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew and Irene Schmalz and Arthur and Elma Franzmeier; and parents, Loren and Eloise Schmalz.
Gary's family requests that donations be made in Gary's memory to Scott Carver Dakota CAP Agency Inc., 712 Canterbury Road, South Shakopee, MN 55379.