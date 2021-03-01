Feb. 24, 2021
Gary Gene Stoeckmann, 73, passed away Feb. 24, at the Buffalo Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. COVID-19 precautions will be observed (face coverings must be worn, social distancing will be observed).
Gary Gene Stoeckmann was born in Glencoe, Sept. 18, 1947, to Ernst and Martha (Schmitz) Stoeckmann. He grew up in Glencoe and graduated high school in 1965. As a youth he worked often on aunts' and uncles’ farms, helping mostly with field work. This was a special time for him and he grew very close to his relatives. After military service he did various jobs, one of which was working for the Milwaukee Railroad. He then worked for Minnesota Mining in Hutchinson for 21 years. Most recently he was employed as a machine operator for 14 years and enjoyed the past nine years in retirement.
Gary had many hobbies he enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking nature walks, going to the coffee shop, trips "up north," Itasca being a favorite. Most of all he was a kind and loving husband to Linnell, caring, compassionate and so much more.
Survivors include his wife Linnell of Cokato; siblings, Pat (Roger) Donnay of Elk River, Beth Schlauderaff of Litchfield, Barb (Dick) Maass of Glencoe, and Greg (Patti) Stoeckmann of Farmington; sister-in-law Gay Ewald of Egan; special nephew Tony (Tabitha) Benton; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ernst and Martha; and brother-in-law John Schlauderaff.
