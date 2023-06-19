June 13, 2023
Gary L. Zipf, 69, of Stewart, passed away June 13 at his home. Memorial service was Monday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lynn Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist was Jane Vacek. Congregational hymns were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace” and “Rock of Ages.” Urn bearers were his grandsons, Blake Mulyck, Aiden Zipf and Paxton Zipf.
He was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Hutchinson, the son of Herman and Ruth (Warner) Zipf. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lynn Township, rural Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1972.
On April 5, 1975, Gary was united in marriage to Linda L. Anderson at North Crow Lutheran Church in Cokato. This marriage was blessed with two children, Travis and Kristy. Gary and Linda resided in Stewart. They shared 48 years of marriage.
He farmed the family farm in rural Stewart and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Hanson Gravel in Hutchinson. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed helping his neighbors with backhoe work and hauled gravel and fill when they needed assistance. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Zipf of Stewart; son, Travis Zipf and his wife, Jennifer of Carver; daughter, Kristy Mulyck and her fiancé, Dean Nemitz of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Blake Mulyck of Hutchinson, Aiden Zipf of Carver, Paxton Zipf of Carver; step-granddaughter, Briahna Nemitz of Hutchinson; sister, Betty Zipf of Oceanside, California; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Zipf.
Memorials preferred to McLeod County Cancer Relay for Life. Online donations at: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=105492 or make check payable to American Cancer Society or Relay for Life, mail in care of Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, 899 Highway 15 S. Hutchinson, MN 55350.
