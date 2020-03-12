March 10, 2020
Gayle Alan Howe, 58, of rural Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, March 10, at his residence. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson. A time of gathering will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Internment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
He was born Jan. 5, 1962, in Hutchinson, the son of Elmer H. and Eunice M. (Bluhm) Howe. Gayle graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1980.
He was formerly employed as a welder at Hutchinson Manufacturing and later engaged in driving truck and farming south of Hutchinson.
Gayle loved spending time with family and friends, making people laugh and having a good time. He also enjoyed watching the Vikings and Nascar, watching wildlife from his home, and always had the radio on. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, cooking and gardening (not so much the weeding).
Survived by three children, Kelcie Howe and Garry Howe of Brownton and Kassi (Jamie) Uecker of Litchfield; granddaughters, Kinsley Rohlf and Elayna Uecker; his parents Elmer and Eunice Howe of Hutchinson; sisters, Sherri Arneson of Buffalo Lake and Jacolyn (Scott) Rickeman of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Clarine Howe of Hutchinson; the mother of his children Dorene Fransen of Stewart; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his brother Alan G. Howe in 1997.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.