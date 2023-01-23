Dec. 27, 2022
Gayle Francis Oestreich, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Dec. 27 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior at the church. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Brian Oestreich, pianist is Bonnie Westmiller, song leader is Lucy Newcomb singing “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone.” Music selections are, “If You Can See Me Now,” “Old Rugged Cross,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “Bread of Life,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Song of Farewell.” Honorary urn bearers are Kayla Zuidema, Jenna Kirk, Thomas Alexander, Dylan Jackson, Lindy Burri, Weston Lofdahl, Eric Lofdahl, Mitchell Alexander and Briana Starrett, and urn bearer is Julie Lofdahl.
He was born May 9, 1937, in Grove City, the son of Walter and Alice (McNellis) Oestreich. He was baptized as an infant on May 23, 1937, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth June 29, 1949, both at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Litchfield. He received his education in Grove City, and was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1955.
On Oct. 25, 1958, Gayle was united in marriage to Arlene Bryant at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kandiyohi. This marriage was blessed with five children. Gayle and Arlene resided in Hutchinson. They shared 56 years of marriage until Arlene passed away on July 25, 2015.
Gayle was employed at 3M in Hutchinson for 30 years before retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
He enjoyed wood crafts, fishing, and was an avid sports fan. He looked forward to attending all Hutch Tigers sporting events and Gophers basketball games. Gayle especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his children, Julie Lofdahl and her husband, John of Hutchinson, Vicki Jackson of Litchfield, Sue Johnson and her husband, Bill of Hutchinson, Timothy Oestreich and his wife, Kathy of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Eric Lofdahl, Weston (Niki) Lofdahl, Jenna (Brian) Kirk, Dylan (girlfriend, Maria) Jackson, Lindy (Drake) Burri, Kayla (Luke) Zuidema, Thomas (fiancé, Fenella) Alexander, Mitchell (Bailey) Alexander, Briana (Klayton) Starrett; great-grandchildren, Monte and Matilda “Tilly” Kirk; honorary son, Tedd James; sister, Shirley Buck; brother-in-law, Lenny (Judy) Bryant; sister-in-law, Donna (Rich) Carver; sisters-in-law, Marie Anderson, Pam Briant; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alice Oestreich; wife, Arlene Oestreich; daughter in infancy; son-in-law, Scott Jackson; brother, Bill Oestreich and his wife Mary; sister, Pat Reins and her husband, Ardell; brother-in-law, Bernell Buck; nephews, Todd Buck and Shawn Bryant; father-in-law, Ammie Bryant; mother-in-law, Myrtle Wheeler and her husband, Harold; brother-in law, Bill Bryant and his wife, Barb; brothers-in-law, Ed Briant, Harold Anderson; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gunter and her husband, Glen.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. SW, Hutchinson, immediately following the Mass.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.