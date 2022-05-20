May 16, 2022
Gaylen Krugerud, 86 passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Appleton Care Center in Appleton. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson. The Rev. Kendall Stelter will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Gaylen Orgene Krugerud was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Helmer and Jennie (Wold) Krugerud. He grew up on various farms in the Dawson and Boyd area and attended country school. He graduated from Dawson High School in 1953.
Gaylen’s first jobs were at Red Owl grocery stores in Dawson and Montevideo. He then attended Brock Barber School, graduating in 1965. Gaylen operated his own barber shop in Eden Valley, until he sold it in 1982. He then worked at various jobs in Dawson, Hutchinson, and Cokato. He retired from the Country Market in Cokato and moved to Hutchinson, where his last residence was at the Evergreen Apartments. While there, he was twice elected King to represent the Evergreen residents in the Hutchinson Water Carnival parade. Gaylen enjoyed visiting with his large extended family. He maintained his membership at Grace Lutheran Church and often drove to Dawson to attend Sunday services.
Gaylen was briefly hospitalized in April 2022 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of stomach cancer. He moved to the Appleton Care Center on April 28, where he and family members received communion from the Rev. Stelter on May 15. He passed away in the early morning hours of May 16, 2022. His caretakers commented on how he maintained his sense of humor and his pleasant personality during a difficult time.
Gaylen was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Beverly Grams; brothers-in-law, Carroll Norby, Roger Anderson, Ralph Johnson, and Milo Grams; nephew Tim Krugerud; niece Lynette Fjerkenstad; and special friend, Sharon Garvey.
He is survived by siblings Wyonne Norby, Phyllis Anderson, Stanford (Karen) Krugerud, Bethel (Gary) Olson, and Verdell (Mary) Krugerud; plus many nieces and nephews into third and fourth generations.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church or the church’s cemetery fund.
