Feb. 8, 2020
Gaylen Orland Schuft, 65, of Glencoe passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at his home in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Officiating will be the Rev. Daniel Welch. Organist will be Jan Heins. Special message by Abbott Northwestern chaplain Ken Burg. Special music by Allyson Dallmann and Lance Dallmann performing “Jesus Loves Me.” Congregational hymns will be “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am” and “Abide With Me.” Honorary casket bearers will be Tiffany Halligan, Colin Schuft and Tom Halligan. Casket bearers will be Dave Pulkrabek, Lee Thunstrom, Chuck Boetcher, Tom Wendorff, Rick Schmidt, Dave Witthus, Tim Pulkrabek and Mike Field. The family invites everyone to the luncheon in the church immediately following the service.
Gaylen Orland Schuft was born Feb. 16, 1954, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was the son of Arnold and Elva (Schroeder) Schuft. Gaylen was baptized as an infant March 21, 1954, by the Rev. Hemple and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 19, 1968, by the Rev. Bode, both at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education by attending Hutchinson elementary and high school. Gaylen furthered his education by attending Willmar Junior College in Willmar for two years.
On Sept. 15, 1990, Gaylen was united in marriage to Shari Hennessey by the Rev. Tim Maland at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gaylen and Shari made their home in Hutchinson, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with two beautiful sons, Justin and Jordan. Gaylen and Shari shared more than 29 years of marriage.
After his education, Gaylen had many jobs around Hutchinson including Krasean Plumbing and Heating, Erickson Gas Station and Goebel Fixture Company. He then moved to Hawaii and worked for Barret Fixture Company. After 6 months, Gaylen returned and worked at the Hutchinson Golf Course. He attended night classes for bartending in Minneapolis. After completion, he worked at Scalawag’s Bar and Grill. Gaylen then worked at Hutchinson Technology Inc., which he helped start in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Plato Woodwork in Plato, until his massive heart attack in 2002. In 2012, Gaylen received a heart transplant. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Gaylen was also a past member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Gaylen loved the outdoors. He would hunt and fish with his sons and many buddies. Gaylen waited for the early fishing trips to Canada, in the fall hunting ducks and geese in this area and deer hunting in northern Minnesota. He enjoyed attending auctions where he collected antiques to resell. Gaylen also collected coins and fishing lures with his sons, attended garage sales and also loved to have his own. He treasured the time spent with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Those surviving Gaylen who will be comforted by the assurance at resurrection in Jesus Christ include his wife Shari Schuft of Glencoe; sons, Justin Schuft and his wife, Rachel, of Eden Prairie and Jordan Schuft of Shakopee; mother Elva Schuft of Hutchinson; sisters, Jan Breyer and her husband, Ernie, of Glencoe and Connie Nielsen and her husband, Tom, of Hudson, Wisconsin; brother Charles Schuft and his wife, Linda, of New Germany; sister-in-law Loretta Schuft of Woodbury; mother-in-law Darlene Hennessey of Glencoe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patti Covington and her husband, Bill, of Richfield and Kelli Dallmann and her husband, Mark, of Darwin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and his many friends.
Gaylen was preceded in death by his father Arnold Schuft; brother LuWayne Schuft; father-in-law Herb Hennessey; brother-in-law Tom Halligan; grandparents; aunts; uncles and cousins.
Memorials preferred.
