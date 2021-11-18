Nov. 16, 2021
Gene James Hennessey, 81, of Winsted passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, at his residence. A prayer service for Gene Hennessey will be 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. The Rev. Dean Brown will officiate. A visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at the funeral home. Private inurnment Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton.
He was born May 1, 1940 in Cosmos, the son of Raymond & Irene (Hopmann) Hennessey. On June 3, 1961, Gene J. Hennessey & Darlene M. Stuber were joined in holy marriage at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. God blessed their marriage with three children.
He was formerly employed at Dura Supreme and engaged in farming for many years. He also was a herdsman for several area farmers. Gene was known to many people as a jokester.
Gene was very much a family man. He enjoyed polka music, fishing, dancing, playing cards, baking and cooking. Gene was a true handyman too.
Survived by his loving wife of sixty years Darlene M. Hennessey; children, Michael (Sandra) Hennessey, Mark Hennessey and Lisa (John) Schlechter; grandchildren, Corey, Eric, Melissa, Heather, Nick, Mathew, Lindsay and Barbie; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Henry, Vanessa, Paige and Shelby; siblings, Lee (Marlys) Hennessey, Gerald (Carol) Hennessey, Dean Hennessey and Lorraine Anderson; stepbrother Bill (Mary Ann) Renstrom; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Delbert and Herb Hennessey; sisters, Darlene Markgraf, Marlys Rosenau and Donna Stueber.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com.