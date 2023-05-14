May 10, 2023
Gene D. Rick, 94, of Litchfield, passed away on May 10, at his home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Cornerstone Church with the Rev. Jeff Garland officiating. A time for visitation will take place one hour before service time. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Following the services at the cemetery, family and friends are invited to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. Services will be livestreamed on Gene’s obituary page at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Gene Douglas Rick, son of Charles A. Rick and Inez F. Angier Rick, was born on Aug. 16, 1928. Gene grew up in the rural Litchfield area, graduating from Litchfield High School in 1946. While in high school, he enjoyed woodworking classes and farming with his dad.
Gene met Mavis Bachman through his sister, Joyce, as the two were best friends in high school. Gene and Mavis were united in marriage on July 15, 1951, and a blessed marriage it was - 71 years and ten months! After renting farm land in their first years of marriage in the Forest City, Kingston area, they purchased the family farm located in the Forest City Township.
Gene raised dairy cows, hogs, and crops, and also did custom work for neighbors on the side. During this time, they raised two children, Bob (born in 1956) and Jodi, whom they adopted in 1967 at five weeks old.
Gene was a life-long farmer who often remarked he loved to watch the dirt roll! He also was a good mechanic and enjoyed his red machinery, but at times, when frustrated, threatened them with a can of green spray paint. Gene was a hard worker, and neighbors would remark how they would see Gene run from one tractor to another. Gene and Mavis were meticulous about the upkeep of their farm site along Highway 24.
Gene was the chairman of the Forest City School District 1074. He was also the chairman of the Forest City Co-op Creamery. He was an active member of the Covenant Church and later the First Baptist Church of Litchfield. Gene enjoyed the few times off the farm, snowmobiling and fishing. At age 53, Gene survived a massive heart attack and a triple bypass which ended his days of farming. At this time, they bought a house in Crescent Park in Litchfield and later moved to Ripley Greens. Gene and Mavis enjoyed their winter months RV-ing in Arizona, frequent trips to Palm Springs, California, to visit Jodi and Chase. He enjoyed his morning coffee with his coffee buddies at Cenex, and was known for keeping the squirrel population in check around his bird feeders. One of Gene’s many favorite memories was celebrating his and Mavis’s 60th wedding anniversary at Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior with the entire family.
Gene is survived by his wife, Mavis of Litchfield; son, Bob (Tammy) of Browerville; daughter, Jodi (Steven DeArmond) of Mesquite, Nevada; grandchildren, Jenna (Nathan) Kromann, Jesse Rick, Chase Rick Messineo, Elijah (Morgan) Rick, Quinn (Julie) Rick, Annika (Charley) Young, and Greta Rick; and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Ethan, and Britta.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd and Ernie; and sister, Joyce Lohse.
The family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Gene's name to Ecumen Hospice or to Cornerstone Church.