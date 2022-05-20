May 19, 2022
Genevieve (Jenny) Pulkrabek, 90, passed away on May 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, North Dakota. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Fargo with interment on at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Holy Cross South Catholic Cemetery in Fargo.
Jenny was born June 3, 1931, to Frank and Genevieve Vlcek on their farm in Silver Lake. After graduating high school, she worked as an egg candler, waitress and bookkeeper. It was at the local café that Leonard Pulkrabek first laid eyes on the love of his life. He later saw her at the Hutchinson Roller Rink where they fell in love while skating together four to five nights a week. They married June 3, 1952, in Silver Lake where they resided for several years. They eventually moved to West Fargo where they built their business, LTP Enterprises, where Jenny worked as an office manager.
Jenny’s most difficult, yet most loved management position was running the household while raising their six children. She was active in their lives as a Scout Leader, 4-H Club leader, school volunteer and catechism teacher. She was their biggest fan, showing up for every game, concert and event. Her assertive cheering and willingness to share her opinions of umpires’ calls led to many “spirited” discussions on the field. Her light-hearted personality somehow managed to keep her from getting ejected from any game (that we know of). Jenny was an avid bingo player who always seemed to have a lucky rabbit’s foot in her pocket. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, watching game shows and the Minnesota Twins, hosting card parties, golfing, bowling and spoiling her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending over 30 years of winters in Arizona with Leonard. She could usually be found on her swing in the backyard watching hummingbirds and her little bunnies who she would sneak food to, much to the dismay of Leonard.
Jenny had a servant’s heart, frequently volunteering at church, Meals on Wheels and food pantries. She and Leonard also served as foster parents. She was a member of the Horace Senior Center and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. Jenny and Leonard promenaded left, allemanded right and do si do’ed together for 15 years as square dancers, winning numerous awards.
She was one of those people that everyone loved. She always thought of everyone else first, no matter how it affected her. Jenny was generous to all and in Leonard’s words, “she never refused anything to anyone.” You could tell she was genuinely happy about helping others. It was impossible to leave her house without a meal, something she found on sale and thought you could use or a $20 bill shoved in your pocket. Jenny’s kryptonite was holding babies and eating chocolate or Twinkies. She was known to keep at least one hidden stash around the house. We fully expect to find Hershey kisses for the next several months. Even though she stood only 5’1-3/4”, she would go toe to toe with anyone if it followed her credo of, “If you believe you are right, fight for all your worth. If you find out you are wrong, be the first to apologize.” For such a sweet little woman, she had a stubborn streak and the amazing talent of sarcasm; a gift she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
Jenny is survived by and will be deeply missed by her husband of nearly 70 years, Leonard; their children, Randy (Laurie) Pulkrabek, Sue (Dean) Averson, Wendy (Bill) Riemann and Valerie (Chris) Kellen; son-in-law, Gerald Richard, 18 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother Robert (Ruth) Vlcek; sister, Franny Knick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jenny was preceded in death by daughter, Vickie Richard; son, Alan Pulkrabek; grandchildren, Katie, Andrew and Alexander; as well as three brothers; two sisters; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, Jenny requested donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
