June 21, 2022
Genevieve (Genny) Mary Lhotka, 75, of Hutchinson, was called to her eternal Heavenly paradise on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Surrounded by her loving children in her home, we are certain she joyfully danced into her Savior’s arms after a fiercely valiant five-year battle with colon/liver cancer. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Matthew Wiering will be the Celebrant. Alice Nowak is the organist for the Mass. Entombment Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 AT THE CHURCH. Urn Bearer will be Tracy Hesebeck, her goddaughter.
The first of seven born to Simon and Dolores (Pokornowski) Shimanski, this vibrant ray of sunshine was born Sept. 10, 1946, at Hutchinson Hospital in Hutchinson. Genny was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in the Catholic faith.
She attended grades one-eight at St. Adalbert’s & St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools and graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1964.
With her tenacious, imaginative and cheerful spirit, Genny embraced her first-born role, quickly discovering she liked giving orders to younger siblings who affectionately called her Gavy. Her God-given talents were put to use as she was “farmed out” to aunts and uncles to help with chores and raise their expanding families. These assignments clearly were the foundation of her exceptional cooking, baking, entertaining and hosting skills.
As a teenager, Genny enjoyed working a variety of summer jobs picking raspberries and serving as a carhop, waitress and cook at Silver Hi Café. Her unconditional love of family, music and dancing developed early on, attending local dances with family and high school friends at Sherman Station and Blue Note Ballroom. She cherished Sunday family visits where homemade bologna sandwiches and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting were staples.
Genny was united in marriage to Roger Lhotka on March 11, 1965, celebrating 56 years together. Their marriage was blessed with six children.
After graduation, she worked in the receiving department at the S&L Store in Hutchinson and later worked at 3M in Hutchinson, making many lifelong friends. She retired from 3M with 35 years of service in 2003.
Genny was actively involved as a volunteer in the Silver Lake community serving as President of the CCW, President of the Silver Lake American Legion Auxiliary and Chief Red Hatter of the Red Hat Society. Post-retirement, Genny continued to share her love of service bringing her ray of sunshine to the Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary gift shop and the hospital kitchen and cafeteria.
Genny generously shared her love of baking kolaches with everyone she met, continually supplying her old and new friends with flavors of their choice. She desired and successfully passed on her legacy teaching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren her masterful techniques. In addition to cooking, baking, hosting and entertaining, she loved to travel and play cards. Most of all, she cherished her family and friends deeply and unconditionally, giving of herself completely to anyone in need.
Genny is survived by her daughters, Carol (Dean) Schauer, Brenda (Mike) Mickolichek, Carmen Dimond; sons, Jeff (Kelly) Lhotka and Tony (Martha) Lhotka; grandchildren, Steve and Chrissy Mickolichek, Alyssa Schauer and Josh Randt, Tina and Chris Bengston, Brittany and Joe Clemence, Mitch and Miriam Schauer, Nick Schauer, Alex Schauer, Brianna Dimond and special friend Dalton, Brandon Dimond, Brooke Dimond, Dylan Lhotka, Josie Lhotka, Bella Lhotka and Luna Lhotka; great-grandchildren, Ella, Genna and Ava Mickolichek, Mikey and Jordan Bengston, Grace and Stuart Clemence and Asher Schauer; sisters; brothers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Gladys and Mike Carter, Bob and Sue Shimanski, Doris Jerabek, Roni and Mitzi Shimanski, John and Rosie Shimanski, Francis and Pok-Hui Lhotka, Larry and Janice Lhotka, Helen Lhotka, Joyce Lhotka; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. And last, but certainly not least, her best four-legged furry friend, Petey.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger; her infant son John; parents, Simon and Dolores; sister and brother-in-law, Therese and Frank Hlavka; sister-in-law Lois Shimanski; brother-in-law Dale Jerabek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mary Lhotka; brothers-in-law Ray Lhotka, Donnie Lhotka and George Lhotka; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Beatrice Kulinski; and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, the School Sisters of Notre Dame or memorial masses.
We are so grateful for your outpouring of love and support, heartfelt and thoughtful words, memorial and monetary gifts given in Mom’s memory. May God Bless you all for your overwhelming care and kindness. Please accept this message as a token of our sincere gratitude as no acknowledgements will be sent.
