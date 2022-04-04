April 2, 2022
George Henry Birchler was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Sparta, Illinois, to Robert Oliver and Gertrude (Woodside) Birchler and entered into rest on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 74 years, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jane Birchler and Cheri Kaye Birchler.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Jane (Boenker) Birchler (married Dec. 29, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio); four children, Jonathan (Keiko) Birchler, Daniel (Angela) Birchler, Timothy Birchler, and Heidi Birchler; three grandchildren, Kane, Nico and Ren Birchler; one sister, Roberta (Birchler) Collison; five brothers, Sam (Roberta) Birchler, Larry Birchler, Ed (Betty) Birchler, Gerald (Donna) Birchler, and Phillip (Debbie) Birchler; two sisters-in-law, Karen (Boenker) Keyes and Sheri Boenker; and many other relatives and friends.
George grew up and worked on his family’s farm through his high school and college years. After graduating from Sparta High School, he continued his education at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. George faithfully served in the Presbyterian Church of America as pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Pinellas Park, Florida, and Woodland Heights Presbyterian Church (now New Covenant) in Selma, Alabama. For the duration of his children's K-12 education, George worked as both an academic dean and teacher at Cono Christian School in Walker, Iowa. Following his retirement, George and Darlene moved to Hutchinson, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, pastor, teacher and friend, George lived his life serving others. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved books, penguins, and a warm chocolate chip cookie. His congregants and students will remember him for having a good discussion and his dry sense of humor. George will be remembered as a quiet man of integrity whose steadfast wisdom has helped many. In the Bible, Hebrews 12:1-2 states, “Let us run with patience the race that is set before us. Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith.” By God’s grace you have bravely run your race. Your family and friends love you.
We will miss you and keep you in our hearts. We are so thankful you are now with the One who is your comfort, peace and rest.
A memorial service will be in Coulterville, Illinois, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can go to Ridge Haven Organization/Cono Campus or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Ridgehaven donations can be submitted online at ridgehaven.org/donations or mailed to Ridge Haven at 215 Ridge Haven Road; Brevard, NC 28712. Please designate your donation to Cono-General. For the Parkinson’s Foundation, you can donate online at parkinson.org/ways-to-give. To donate in George’s memory, you can select "Make a Tribute Gift."
