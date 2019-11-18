Nov. 11, 2019
George A. Gabrielson, 93, of Paynesville, formerly Litchfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, at his home in Paynesville. Memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 16, at Paynesville Lutheran Church. Interment will take place in the spring in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Officiating was the Rev. Adam Butler. Organist was Kari Shumaker. Soloist was Dan Gabrielson performing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Special music was “How Great Thou Art” (video recording). Duet by Dan and Ron Gabrielson performing “The Old Rugged Cross.” Congregational hymns were “Just as I am,” “Amazing Grace” and “Because He Lives.” Eulogy by Dr. Leonard Nordstrom. Honorary urn bearers were George’s grandchildren, Christopher Gabrielson, Ryan Gabrielson, Holly Gabrielson, Jon Gabrielson and Marina Ledford. Urn bearers were James and Nicholas Gabrielson. Military Honors by Paynesville American Legion Post 271.
George Archibald Gabrielson was born Feb. 22, 1926, in Litchfield, Minnesota. He was the son of Carl and Florence (Wilbur) Gabrielson. George was baptized in the Christian faith at Litchfield Church of Christ. He attended Carlson Country School and Litchfield High School, along with working on the farm.
George entered active military service in the United States Naval Reserve May 30, 1944, in Litchfield. He was sent to the South Pacific Ocean, where he served on the USS Birmingham as a fireman first class and also in New Guinea. He received an honorable discharge May 18, 1946, and achieved the rank of fireman first class.
Upon discharge from the military, he went to work for Johnson Brothers Construction Company. In the fall of 1946, he met his wife Norma. On Jan. 11, 1948, George was united in marriage to Norma Mae Kohls at Immanuel Lutheran in Acoma Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with four children, Michael, Julie, Lori and James. In 1958, George and Norma moved to the farm near Green Leaf Township, where they raised their four children. George and Norma shared 71 years of marriage.
In 1955, George worked on the Indiana Toll Road for several seasons. He also worked at Custom Products as a sales representative for the Minnesota area for ten years. George started Gabrielson Excavating in 1977, his son, Jim, joined him in 1994. In 1985, he also spent three years in Malibu, California, doing construction for a home. George never really retired, as he enjoyed his work.
George enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling in their motor home, spending time with his horses and occasionally golfing with friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. George was a friend to all. He was a fair, honest and loving man.
Blessed be his memory.
George is survived by his wife Norma Gabrielson of Paynesville; children, Julie Ledford and her husband Bill, of Phoenix, Arizona, Lori Gabrielson of Minneapolis and James Gabrielson of Paynesville; daughter-in-law Juliana Gabrielson of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Christopher Gabrielson and his wife Sarah, Ryan Gabrielson, Holly Gabrielson, Jon Gabrielson, Marina Ledford and Nicholas Gabrielson; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sophia and Michael Gabrielson, Zachary and Tyler Gabrielson and Rhea and Rayna Abraham; brother David Gabrielson and his wife Judy, of Litchfield; and many other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Florence Gabrielson; son Michael Gabrielson; siblings, Lillian Benson and her husband Bernard, Arlene Alinder and her husband Sig, Alice Peacock and her husband Robert, Harland Gabrielson and his wife Borghild, Rose Gabrielson, Virgil Gabrielson and his wife Ruby, Merle Gabrielson and his wife Louise, Kenneth Gabrielson and his wife Phyllis, Donald Gabrielson and his wife Elaine and Galene Gabrielson.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com