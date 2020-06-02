May 29, 2020
George H. Nelson, 78, of Darwin, passed away Friday, May 29, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Organist was Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were Hutchinson Fire Department Members.
George was born June 28, 1941, in Litchfield. He was the son of Harry and Sarah (Keller) Nelson. George was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both in Litchfield. He received his education in Litchfield and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School of 1959.
On April 4, 1997, George was united in marriage to Rita Posusta in Glencoe. In 1997, George and Rita moved to Hutchinson. They shared 23 years of marriage.
George worked at Kriens Plumbing and Heating, Hutchinson Utilities, Hutchinson Technology Incorporated, and lastly Hutchinson Plumbing and Heating where he retired in 2000 as a Master Plumbers. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Hutchinson Fire Department for 18 years.
In his younger years, he enjoyed water sports, camping, and traveling. In his later years, he loved classic cars and belonged to the Hutchinson Classic Cars Club along with Willmar Car Club. He also enjoyed going to Branson, Missouri to see the shows. George liked watching the RFD channel to watch Mollie B and her polka show. He also enjoyed telling jokes and stories to anyone that would listen. George always had a joke or prank to pull on his grandchildren, his grandchildren were very important to him. George was definitely a good person. There was never a dull moment with Papa.
George passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 78 years. Blessed be his memory.
George is survived by his wife Rita Nelson of Darwin; sons, Chuck, Kurt, and Brandon; stepsons, Todd Uecker and his wife Jody, Allen Posusta and his wife Jeannie, Myron Posusta, Neil Posusta; stepdaughters, Brenda Hawes and her special friend Tim, Melissa Posusta and her fiancée Chad, and Crystal Posusta; grandchildren, Kourtney, Christina, Melanie, Robert, Miranda, Destiny, Kaden, Annabelle, Madelynn, Lilly, Spencer, and Nolan; great-grandchildren, Mickenzie, Victor, Albert, Eli, Bryson, and Cruz; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Louisa Nelson; many other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Sarah Nelson; second wife, Darlene Nelson; sister and brother-in-law Marcella and Tony Deering; sons, Chad Uecker, and Corey Posusta; grandson Todd “TJ” Uecker.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.