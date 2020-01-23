Jan. 15, 2020
George L. Kashmark, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Jan. 23, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad Chaplain Robert Rolander. Truck driving music was provided by his son-in-law, Jason Stewig. Honorary urn bearers were Heather Peterson, Hank Peterson, Pavel Nelson and Annika Nelson. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
George Louis Kashmark was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Edison Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Steve and Virginia (Konieczny) Kashmark. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Edison Township. He received his education at Swift County SD 61, Edison Township country school, south of Holloway.
On June 23, 1956, George was united in marriage to Patricia Storlien at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Kim and Angie. George and Pat resided in Clarkfield.
George entered active military service in the United States Army Sept. 14, 1956, in Benson. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 12, 1958, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of SP4-E4 (T). He was awarded a badge for expert marksman for rifle marksmanship and was offered a spot on the Army Service Rifle Team.
George moved to Hutchinson in 1971. There he met Carol Fransen. Together they were blessed with two daughters, Candida and Terra.
George was employed at Wylie Trucking, Western Co-op Dairy, Grudem Brothers, and then Larson Trucking for over 30 years. He was a member of the Renville Rangers Shooting Club.
George was a truck driver and mechanic. He was physically very strong and a hard worker all his life. He could fix anything. When not working, he enjoyed shooting, collecting guns and visiting at McCormick’s where he enjoyed discussing politics, the old days and gun collecting. Most of all, he loved nothing better than spending time with his family. His twinkling bright blue eyes, wide smile and kind soul will be sorely missed.
Blessed be his memory.
George is survived by his children, Kim Peterson and her husband, Mike, of Lakeville, Angie Stewig and her husband, Jason, of Olivia, Candida Nelson and her husband, Matthew, of Cameron, Wisconsin and Terra Fransen and her significant other, Matthew Freedland, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Heather Peterson, Hank Peterson, Pavel Nelson and Annika Nelson; siblings, Alicia Woodford of Montevideo, Dianne Schliep of Spring Lake Park and Kathleen Jessen and her husband, Irvin, of Madison; sisters-in-law, Dolores Kashmark of Clinton, Inez Kashmark of Appleton and Kathy Jorda of Montevideo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Virginia Kashmar, Patricia Kashmark and Carol Fransen; siblings, Eugene Kashmark, Richard Kashmark, Albert Kashmark, Kenneth “Butch” Kashmark and Virginia Rooney; brothers-in-law, Frank Woodford, Mike Rooney and Deryle Schliep.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.