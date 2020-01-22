Jan. 19. 2020
George W. Maxson, 80, of Litchfield passed away in his sleep Sunday, Jan.19, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
George William Maxson, son of George and Alice (Lemke) Maxson, was born April 4, 1939, in Pine River, Minnesota. George lived in Pine River in his youth and then in his teens and early adulthood set out on adventures to Winnebago, Omaha and California. He then lived most of his life in Litchfield.
He was united in marriage to Amalie Dahlberg and had two children. Later in life, he married Darlene Schmidt Dec. 9, 1989, until her death ten years later. During their marriage, he enjoyed helping to raise Darlene’s grandson, Joshua.
He worked many years at Jennie-O Foods until he retired. George enjoyed eating lunch at the Litchfield Senior Dining Center and also living his last several years at Lincoln Apartments. George attended Litchfield United Methodist Church and participated in their men’s groups. George had a good sense of humor and could cite numbers and dates with his incredible memory, and he was especially appreciative of family and friends who celebrated his 80th birthday with him last spring. He enjoyed fishing, old vehicles, hanging out in the "smoke shack" with his buddies and joking with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents George "Dewey" and Alice; wives, Amalie and Darlene; and sister Anna.
He is survived by his children, Dean Maxson of Willmar and Sharon Flom of Litchfield; stepchildren, Diane (Dan) Solbrack of Cambridge, Donna (Craig) Feil of Brooklyn Park, Roxane Mau of Butterfield and JoAnne Broberg of Garland, Texas; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Diane) Maxson of Pine River and Merlyn (Donna) Maxson of Litchfield; sister Carol (Bernard) Kading of Hackensack; and several nieces and nephews.
