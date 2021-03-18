March 13, 2021
George Louis Olson, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away March 13 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was March 18 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Pat Casey officiated. Accompanist was Mary Bolek. Cantor was Patrick Hansen. Lector was Bernice Levesque. Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “The Hand of God Shall Hold You,” and “Soon and Very Soon.” Casket bearers were Todd Konietzko, Deb Retka, Paula Miller, Kelsey Jarvis, Nicki Rustom, Scott Cody.
George Louis Olson was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Crookston. He was the son of Leland Memorial and Isabelle Ann (Duffy) Olson. George was baptized as an infant in Crookston and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. He received his education in Litchfield and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School Class of 1957.
George entered military service in the United States Army National Guard Oct. 26, 1956, in Litchfield. He was honorably discharged June 17, 1957, in order to join active military duty service in the United States Navy June 18, 1957. He served as an Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class and was honorably discharged March 17, 1961, at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.
On May 17, 1975, George was united in marriage to Diane Neis at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with one son, Jason. George and Diane resided in Cokato and Dassel, before moving to Litchfield. They spent the winter months in Texas for several years. Diane and George shared 39 years of marriage. George then relocated to Hutchinson.
George was employed at 3M in Hutchinson in the production department for 35 years until his retirement in 1997.
He enjoyed golfing, camping, and spending time with family and friends. George was a member of Knights of Columbus and St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin.
Blessed be his memory.
George is survived by his son, Jason Olson, of Hutchinson; siblings, JoAnn Tachney of Elk River, Richard “Dick” Olson of Meterie, Louisiana, Edward Olson and his wife Margaret, of Buffalo, Bernice Levesque and her husband Richard “Dick”, of Brooklyn Park, Carley Oslund and her husband Roger of Lake Benton, Jay Olson and his wife Marilyn, of Underwood, David Olson and his wife Cindy, of St. Bonifacius; sister-in-law Valerie Olson of Vienna, Virginia; many other relatives, and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Isabelle Olson; wife, Diane Olson; siblings, Rosalie Frickes and her husband Henry, Vincent Olson, Barbara Konietzko and her husband Thomas, Michael Olson, sister-in-law Ruth Olson; brother-in-law Jim Tachney.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.