June 3, 2023
George Eugene "Gene" Stone, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away June 3 at The Gardens of Winsted. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagle's Wings," "Amazing Grace," "I Am the Bread of Life," "Ave Maria," "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art." Eulogist was granddaughter, Samantha Winget. Honorary casket bearer was David Stone. Casket bearers was Aiden Loxtercamp, Kyle Zelm, Dan Stevenson, Mathew Stone, Amanda Winget and Samantha Winget. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
He was born June 27, 1942, in St. Paul, the son of George and Mary (Lemar) Stone. Gene attended Cathedral School in St. Paul until moving to Blaine, where he finished middle school and high school in Anoka. Many of his favorite times as a youth were spent on the family farms in South Dakota.
One of Gene's proudest accomplishments was serving in the United States Navy. He spent two years on active duty, serving on the catapult crew of the U.S.S. Independence and then two years in the Navy Reserves.
Gene met the love of his life, Sharon Ann Bassett, in 1958, at the Sit 'N' Sip Drive Inn, which her aunt and uncle owned, and where she worked as a car hop. Gene returned frequently for his favorites, hamburgers and malts, and eventually took Sharon on their first date to church. They were united in marriage on Jan. 20, 1962, at All Saints Catholic Church in Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with three children, David, Shawn and Dawn. They shared 61 years of marriage. The Stones' house was the place to be. Gene was always silly and welcoming to the neighborhood kids. He set up obstacle courses, passed out popsicles, and was always quick to start a game of badminton or croquet.
Gene held several jobs over the years, including welder, truck driver, and security guard. He enjoyed building model airplanes, fishing and jigsaw puzzles.
Throughout Gene's life, he had a strong faith in the Catholic Church and the promise of eternal life with God. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Gene was a Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
He leaves us with fond memories of silliness, love, and never acting your age.
Blessed be his memory.
Gene is survived by his wife, Sharon Stone; son, Shawn Stone and his wife, Brenda; daughter, Dawn Zelm and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Kristina Knutson and her husband, Jordan, Sabrina Zalusky and her husband, Nick, Samantha Winget, Mathew Stone, Amanda Winget and her partner, Dan, Nick Letourneau, Jessica Brewer and her husband, Brian; great-grandchildren, Kendra, Aiden, Owen, Lauren, McKenzie, Madison, Mason, Logan; many other loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Stone; son, David Stone; and brother, Robert Rahey.
