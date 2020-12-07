Dec. 2, 2020
George T. Ostrowski, 93, of Foley, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, at The Gardens of Winsted. Private family graveside service will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
George Thomas Ostrowski was born July 9, 1927, in Minneapolis. He was the son of Thomas and Stella (Kolpak) Ostrowski. George was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He attended Holy Cross School in Northeast Minneapolis.
George entered active military service in the United States Army Sept. 24, 1950, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged Aug. 21, 1952, at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin, and achieved the rank of CPL (T).
He held employment in the Minneapolis schools and Hennepin County Corrections Facility.
Blessed be his memory.
George is survived by his wife Darlene Maresch-Ostrowski of Foley; children, Lori Engelhart (Dan) of Shoreview, John and Monica Ostrowski of Oak Grove, Thomas and Jesse Ostrowski of Foley, Joseph and Kate Ostrowski of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jeannette, Jesse, Katherine, Jamie, Parker, Lydia, Ellen, Willa and Fritz; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives, and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Stella Ostrowski; brothers, Joseph Ostrowski and Donald Ostrowski; sister Mary Linder; and former wife Priscella Berry.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.