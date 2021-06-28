May 5, 2021
George Wehking, 82, of Ridgefield, Washington, went to see the Lord May 5, 2021. A graveside service was Friday, May 14 in Vancouver, Washington. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Pallbearers were nephews, Troy Brooks, Doug Moore, Paxston Pederson, Kahleel Moore, Darren Pederson and Nick Blessinger.
George W. Wehking was born Feb. 25, 1939. He was the son of George F. Wehking and Amalia Wehking.
He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He grew up in the Brownton area, attending Brownton Public School and graduating with the class of 1957. He later attended college in St. Cloud. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
In 1963 in Wolf Lake, George was united in marriage with Dianne Pederson, daughter of Melvin and Anne Pederson. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage. George was a loving and caring husband. His bright smile shines on in the memory for Dianne and his loved ones. He enjoyed his Cadillacs and traveling.
George was a well-liked businessman for many years. George and his wife Dianne operated Fairway Foods in Sunburg from 1963 to 1969, and Jack & Jill Foods in Westbrook from 1970 to 1976. They later moved to Vancouver, Washington, and operated a total of four Seven-Eleven stores.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mavis Geier and her husband Ralph Geier; and sister Lois Krueger.