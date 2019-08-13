Aug. 5, 2019
Gerald C. Amundson, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Aug. 5, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Robin Kruse. Soloists were Amundson Family performing “Amazing Grace” and Dave Skaar performing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Special music performed by Monica Hahn (Violin). Casket bearers were Anthony Amundson, Rebecca Nelson, Mikaela Hahn, RaeAnna Hahn, Jordan Luhman, Brady Zackrison, Molly Zackrison, Cora Zackrison, Courtney VanOverbeke and Tyler Luhman.
Gerald Clayton Amundson was born April 6, 1934, in Maddock, North Dakota. He was the son of Harris and Mable (Alsaker) Amundson. Gerald was baptized as an infant May 13, 1934, in Cheyanne, North Dakota, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth June 13, 1948, in Kandiyohi County. Gerald’s confirmation verse was Ephesians 2:10. He received his education in Benson and was a graduate of the Benson High School Class of 1952.
Gerald entered active military service in the United States Air Force in January of 1952. He was a Korean War Veteran. His service allowed the opportunity to reside in various cities throughout the United States and Panama. He received an honorable discharge from active military service June 30, 1972, and achieved the rank of MSGT (Master Sergeant) E-7 after nearly 21 years of service.
In 1955, Gerald was united in marriage to Paula Watterson. They resided in Clovis, New Mexico, and shared 5 years of marriage together. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Randy, Mike and Tommy.
In 1959, Gerald was united in marriage to Virginia Slyter. After the Air Force, they resided in the Hutchinson area for 37 years, shared 47 years of marriage together and were blessed with one son and one daughter, Jeff and Monica.
After Air Force retirement, he worked at Lutheran Brotherhood and Hutchinson Technology.
On April 4, 2009, Gerald was united in marriage to Ada Schauer. They resided in Hutchinson and shared 10 years of marriage together. Gerald joined Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Gerald enjoyed traveling, camping, woodworking, golfing, bowling, horseshoes, singing, being a winter Texan and painting pictures of nature. He cherished spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Gerald is survived by his spouse Ada Amundson of Hutchinson; children with Paula Amundson-Bull, Randall Amundson and his wife, Belannca, of Battleground, Washington, Michael Amundson and his wife, Jayne, of Broadway, Virginia and Tommy Amundson and his wife, Monique, of Battleground, Washington; children with Virginia, Jeffrey Amundson and his wife, Patsy, of Hutchinson and Monica Rae Hahn and her husband, Darrin, of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Anthony Amundson and his wife Abigail, Rebecca Nelson and her husband Keith, RaeAnna Hahn and Mikaela Hahn; great-grandchildren, Philip Nelson and Cecilia Nelson; stepchildren, Scott Luhman, Tim Luhman and his wife Joleen, Dan Luhman and Brenda Zackrison and her husband Tim; stepgrandchildren, Jordan Luhman, Brady Zackrison, Haley Luhman, Molly Zackrison, Cora Zackrison, Courtney VanOverbeke, Tyler Luhman and Lexi Luhman; stepgreat-grandchild Calix VanOverbeke; siblings, Marilyn Norman and her husband, Doug, of Montevideo, Dorvin Amundson and his wife, Karen, of Edina, Roger Amundson and his wife, Charlotte, of Washington, Indiana, Irene Lindblad and her husband, Kelly, of Benson, Kenneth Amundson and his wife, Mary Jane, of Benson and Dennis Amundson of Benson; and many other relatives and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by Paula Amundson-Bull and Virginia Amundson; and parents Harris and Mable Amundson.
