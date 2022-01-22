Jan. 18, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” A. Becker, 75 of Watkins, died on Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022 at his home with family by his side in Watkins. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation with prayers at 3 p.m. The prayers will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Gerald “Jerry” Aloise Becker, the son of Nicholas and Alice (Adolph) Becker was born on Feb. 27, 1946 in St. Cloud. He received his education at the Forest City Country School and Litchfield High School. He was united in marriage on June 4, 1966 to Carol Edith Voight. Jerry worked curb and gutter construction before he began farming in 1968. He moved to the family farm in 1984. Jerry was a member of the Church of Our Lady in Manannah and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Laughlin and working with his Mules.
He is survived by his wife Carol of Watkins; children Ann (Ronnie) Plumb of Brownsville, California, Janice (Troy) Smith of Kingston, and Tom (Amanda) Becker of Watkins; grandchildren, Brandon and Dustin Plumb, Tyler and Brooklyn Smith, and Nicholas and Isabelle Becker; great grandson Colten Plumb; and a sister Mary Knutson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Alice; brother Robert; and brother-in-law Wilfred Knutson.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com