Aug. 23, 2019
Gerald "Gerry" H. Bunkowske, 91, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Aug. 23, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson after a short battle with cancer. Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Acoma Township, McLeod County. Officiating was the Rev. Greg Tobison.
Gerald "Gerry" Herman Bunkowske was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Vergas, Minnesota, son of Ferdinand and Frieda (Sonnenberg) Bunkowske. He was baptized as God's child Jan. 22, 1928, and later confirmed in his faith. Gerry received his education in Frazee. He attended college at Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm and went on to teach in Lutheran schools in Acoma Township; Hutchinson; Hortonville, Wisconsin; Eagle River, Wisconsin; Lake City, Minnesota; and Norfolk, Nebraska. After teaching, he held various other jobs until retiring November 2000. Gerry and Eunice returned to Hutchinson where they had met at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township.
On July 16, 1950, Gerald was united in marriage to Eunice Sitz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with four children, Glen, Ruth Anne, Paula and Jonathan. They shared 61 years of marriage until the passing of Eunice Aug. 26, 2011.
Gerry was always an active church member, especially serving as organist for 75 years, sharing his gift of music in praising the Lord. Gerry was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He loved gardening, yard work, fishing for sunnies, playing cards and Fastrack, puzzling, ordering chicken at restaurants and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by his children, Glen Bunkowske and his wife, Bonnie, of Lake City, Ruth Anne Huebner and her husband, Robert, of Watertown, Wisconsin, Paula Collura and her husband, Michael, of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jonathan Bunkowske and his wife, Caryl, of Watertown, South Dakota; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, two of whom will be born this fall; sisters-in-law Helen Bunkowske of Helena, Montana and Caroline Gorentz of Vergas; brother-in-law Robert Sitz and his wife, Mary, of Hutchinson; special friend Dolores Schindler of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Ferdinand and Frieda Bunkowske; wife Eunice (Sitz) Bunkowske; brothers, Alvin, Vernon (Dorothy) and Milton; and siblings-in-law, Orville and Lois Vorbeck, Harold Clarke and Charles and Adeline Kowski.
Gerald Bunkowske confessed joyfully that Jesus was his Savior. He had no doubt about being saved by Jesus or living eternally in heaven. God promises, "The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord." Blessed be his memory as he entered his heavenly home with Jesus Christ, his Savior.
