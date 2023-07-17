July 9, 2023
Gerald "Jerry" Lawrence Cummins, 71, of Hutchinson passed away July 9 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Graveside service was Friday at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson with the Rev. Paul Wolf officiating.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1951, in Sonoma, California, the son of Lawrence and Marguerite (Zobava) Cummins. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in the Catholic faith as a youth. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a 1969 graduate of Hutchinson High School.
On July 2, 1977, he was united in marriage to Suzanne "Suzy" Copa. They made their home in Hutchinson, where their marriage was blessed with five children: Jessica, Johanna, Mary, Esther and Samuel. They shared 36 years of marriage until Suzy passed away May 30, 2013.
Jerry was employed as a chef with the Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis for 20 years until he retired in 2020. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Councils 3819 and 4797, as well as the Boy Scouts of America.
He enjoyed creative cooking, going to concerts and spending time with his beloved dog, Kouba. He was passionate about the outdoors, caring for his plants, and giving back to the community. Jerry especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping, going for walks with his dog, and hiking with his kids.
"There are no happy endings. / Endings are the hardest part, / So just give me a happy middle / And a very happy start." - Shel Silverstein
He is survived by his children, Johanna Cummins of Superior, Wisconsin, Mary Cummins of Crystal, Esther Cummins of St. Cloud, Samuel Cummins of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Henry Moy; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marguerite Cummins; brother, David Cummins; wife, Suzanne Cummins; and daughter, Jessica Cummins.
Arrangements were by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.