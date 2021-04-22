April 18, 2021
Gerald “Gerry” Franklin Ensign, 75, of Litchfield, passed away Sunday, April 18, at Harmony River Senior Living in Hutchinson. A walk-through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday April 23, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Military Honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard at 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Hagglund. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the V.F.W. Post 2818.
He was born April 14, 1946 in Alexandria, to Percy and Wanda (Franklin) Ensign. He grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1964. On Dec. 1, 1964, Gerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, California, he went to school at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego and became a Hospital Corpsman. His first duty station out of school was at the Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, Japan. Gerry arrived in Vietnam in November 1966 and was assigned to 1st Battalion 26th Marines, Bravo Company, 3rd Platoon. For the next twelve months, he would be at various locations including Da Nang, Hill 55, Liberty Bridge, Hill 881 South, Khe Sanh and Phu Bai. His last year in the navy was spent at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. Gerry was honorably discharged from the Navy Nov. 31, 1968.
On Dec. 28, 1968, Gerry married Elaine Krick in Bisbee, North Dakota. In August 1969, Gerry and Elaine moved to Litchfield, where they had two sons. Gerry attended Willmar Junior College and St. Cloud State University but never received a degree due to illness. In 1975, Gerry began a twenty-six-year career as a carrier for the US Postal Service in Litchfield. Gerry and Elaine separated. Gerry married Kathy Mellgren in 1981, they had one son together. Gerry separated from Kathy and went on to retire from the Postal Service in June 2001. Gerry was a life member of the VFW and former All-State VFW Post commander. He was a member of the USS Meeker Co Navy Club, Khe Sanh Veterans Organization, Vietnam Veterans of American and Vietnam Vets Last Mans Club. Since retirement, Gerry has enjoyed traveling, throwing darts in league, fishing, deer hunting, golf and visiting casinos. He also called BINGO at the VFW in Litchfield.
Gerry is survived by sons, Joshua (Tammy) Ensign of Buxton, North Dakota, Zachary (Melissa) Ensign of Sartell, Dustin (Jennifer) Ensign of Watertown; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin, Lora, Megan, Benelli, Beretta, Hoyt, Landon and Winter. He is also survived by two sisters, Arlene Bergemann of La Luz, New Mexico, and Sue Nolan of Alexandria.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter; and brother Roger Ensign.
