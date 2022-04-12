April 11, 2022
Our beloved Gerald E. Grunewaldt, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully April 11, 2022 at Dove South with family by his side. A private family celebration will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire.
Gerald (Gene) was born Oct. 27, 1927 in Brownton, an only child to Arthur and Elizabeth (Grochow) Grunewaldt. Gene recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to the love of his life, Lois (Binsfeld). Their journey together began Dec. 8, 1951.
Gene was blessed with a talent for fabricating and repairing anything and everything. This skill came in handy given the numerous automobile mishaps caused by his five daughters. Many birds found a home in one of the countless birdhouses he built after retirement. Gene enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Packers. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Many who passed by their condo commented on the beautiful array of flowers.
Gene utilized his many skills to lead a successful and diverse professional career and personal life. He gave of himself in many ways by serving others. Gene was a proud Veteran of the Army in WWII, as well as volunteering for the Air Force and being stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War. Gene gave his time and talent as a City council member in Litchfield, as well as a member of the Planning Commission in Eau Claire. He utilized his remarkable mechanical skills during his professional career, eventually retiring from Land O’Lakes in 1989. After retirement, he enjoyed transporting vehicles for local car dealerships.
Gene is survived by his loving wife and caregiver Lois; his five daughters, Bobbi (Dan) Wallin,Terry (Denny) Pederson, Nancy (John) Stebe, Jeanene (Rob) Kruszynski, Sandy (Rock) Eiden; and one son David Grunewaldt. He was dearly loved by and blessed with 15 grandchildren; as well as 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Grunewaldt as well as numerous aunts, uncles and in-laws.