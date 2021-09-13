Sept. 10, 2021
Gerald "Jerry" Allen Konerza, 68 of Silver Lake, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, with prayer service at 7:45 p.m. at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, with visitation one hour prior at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Burial will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery in Silver Lake.
Jerry was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Hutchinson, the son of Kenneth and Grace (Kucera) Konerza. Jerry was baptized and confirmed at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake and continued to be a faithful, lifelong member. He was very dedicated to the church, being involved in many activities and serving as a church elder. Jerry was also a long time member of the John Deere Two-Cylinder Club and a lifelong member of the ZCBJ Lodge.
Jerry graduated with the Silver Lake High School Class of 1971. He loved the land and farming, and he was a dedicated mechanic for many friends and family around Silver Lake. He enjoyed attending auctions, repairing and restoring John Deere tractors, and he especially enjoyed family get-togethers on the farm.
Jerry had a heart of gold. He was one of the most honest and loyal individuals one could ever meet. He was a kind and caring man who devoted his life to caring for his mother. He will be missed by all!
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Konerza.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Grace Konerza, of Silver Lake; brother Gordon (Wanda) Konerza, of Prior Lake; nieces and nephew, Ellen (Abe) Konerza, Ross (Rochelle) Konerza, and Elise (David) Vrchota; great-nephews and niece, Brayden, Carter and Rylee; and other family and numerous friends.
