Feb. 22, 2021
, of Hutchinson, passed away Feb. 22. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Military honors will follow outside of church after the funeral Mass. Interment is planned for a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls.
He was born April 10, 1928 to Erbin and Marie (Sell) Piehl in Stewart, where he spent his childhood and early adult life. After high school, he moved to Silver Lake where he worked various jobs until he enlisted into the military.
He was inducted into the United States Army Dec. 8, 1950 and proudly served during the Korean Conflict. He was transferred to the Army Reserves Sept. 11, 1952 and then was honorably discharged from his military duties Sept. 19, 1956. He was a faithful member of the Silver Lake American Legion Post 141 and had a DAV membership. Jerry continued to volunteer, stay active, and collect clothing to donate to the DAV programs up until his recent illness.
On Feb. 1, 1955, he was joined in marriage to Bernice Bandas, and together they happily raised their two sons in Silver Lake. Jerry and Bernice worked hard with their chores on their dairy and crop farm for over 35 years. Jerry was an avid fisherman his whole life and spent 20 years living on Big Swan Lake catching as many fish as he could in his early years. Hunting pheasants and other small game to provide food for the family was also another skill he was very talented at doing. In his retirement, he was able to enjoy spending 25 winters in warm, sunny Texas with Bernice, get out more often to fish on the lakes, and travel to various parts of the country.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bernice; son Dean (Ardyce); grandchildren, Drew Piehl, and Emily (Ed) Portillo; great-grandchild Milo Portillo; sister Myra Bushard; and other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son Alan; parents Erbin and Marie Piehl; and a brother Ralph Piehl.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Online condolences may be directed to mareshfuneralhome.com