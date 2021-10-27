Oct. 18, 2021
Gerald “Jerry” Jacob Beeler, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Gail Lehn. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Music selections were “Scars in Heaven,” “The Lord is Kind and Merciful,” “Fly Like a Bird,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “How Great Thou Art.” Reader was Carmen Foreman. Eulogy by the Rev. Paul. Gift bearers were Jason Beeler, Matthew Beeler and Andrew Nefs. Urn bearer was Arnold Beeler. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Gerald “Jerry” Jacob Beeler was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Campbell. He was the son of Emil and Melinda (Kutzer) Beeler. Jerry was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith. He graduated high school in 1948 from Breckenridge.
Jerry entered active military service in the United States Army Feb. 27, 1952, at Minneapolis and served his country during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge Feb. 9, 1954, at Camp Carson, Colorado. Jerry was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
On Oct. 24, 1951, Jerry was united in marriage to Irene Murack at St. Martin Catholic Church in Geneseo, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three wonderful children, Robert, Debra and Julie. Jerry and Irene resided in Breckenridge and relocated to Moorhead in 1972. They shared six days short of 70 years of marriage.
Jerry was employed as an engineer with the Great Northern Railway and Burlington Northern Railway. After his retirement in 1995, Jerry and Irene moved to Ottertail Lake. In August 2020, they relocated to Hutchinson.
Jerry was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, VFW and Eagles Club.
Jerry enjoyed cars, living at the lake, ice fishing, playing card games, and watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Jerry always had a joke or witty comment to share.
Blessed be his memory.
Jerry is survived by his wife Irene; son Robert (Kathryn) Beeler, of Hutchinson; daughters, Debra Beeler, of Moorhead, and Julie (Michael) Nefs, of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jason (Kristin) Beeler, of Delano, Matthew (Kasey) Beeler, of Orono, Sarah (Kyle) Koterba, of Moorhead, Andrew Nefs, of St. Cloud, and Madison Nefs, of St. Cloud; great-grandchildren, Ella, Cora, Kasia, Laney, Brooklyn, Logan, Landon, and Jonathan Beeler; brother Arnold Beeler; special family friend Karen Pearson; many other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Melinda Beeler; sisters, Delores Beeler, Mary Christianson, and Theresa Therkildsen; and grandson Jeffrey Beeler.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.