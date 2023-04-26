April 24, 2023
Gerald (Jerry) F. Liestman, 80, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, April 24, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born on March 14, 1943 to Marvin Liestman and Betty (Schwandt) Liestman. He graduated from Paynesville High School, where he excelled in many sports. He attended St. Cloud State University and enlisted in the Marine Corps.
The profession that he most enjoyed was a meat cutter; he worked at various meat markets throughout his career in both Minnesota and Texas. For several years, he also worked for Farmer’s Union Milk Marketing Cooperative, testing milk and selling insurance.
Jerry lived for sports. When he was unable to play softball anymore, he coached both softball and football. He was also passionate about his fantasy football league. He rarely missed any sporting event that his children were a part of, as well as frequenting many of his grandchildren’s events.
The local Marine Corp League was a group he took pride in being part of, where he served as Commandant and other offices. .
He appreciated fellowship at Cornerstone church in Litchfield.
Surviving Jerry is his wife, Jean; his children, Jason (Linda), Jeff (former wife Calyn), Jay (Paulette), Jerri Ann (friend Darrell) and Jaime; his brothers, Perry and Daniel (Yong-Mi). He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Todd; and sisters, Laurie and Margo.