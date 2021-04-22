April 14, 2021
Gerald M. Grams, 55, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 14, at Minneapolis VA Health Care System in Minneapolis. A private family service will be held. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiating. Special music (CD) will be “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Military honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Gerald Mark Grams was born in Hutchinson. He was the son of Sidney and Geraldine (Leimer) Grams. Gerald was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1984.
Gerald entered active military service in the United States Air Force in 1985, in Minneapolis. He received an honorable discharge in 1990 at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, and achieved the rank of senior airman.
Gerald resided in Hutchinson. He was employed at Jubilee Foods/Sid’s Grocery Store in the deli department. He enjoyed hunting and collecting watches and pens. Gerald was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427.
Blessed be his memory.
Gerald is survived by his parents Sid Grams and his wife Geraldine of Hutchinson; brother Alan Grams and his wife Marlene of Maple Grove; many other relatives and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his sister Janelle Grams.
