Oct. 27, 2019
Gerald "Jerry" B. Notch, 81, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at his home in Hutchinson Township. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in Camp Ripley Cemetery in Little Falls.
Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Soloist was Jerry Wright performing "The Lord's Prayer." Musical selections were "How Great Thou Art," "Shepherd Me, O God," "Amazing Grace," "Over The Next Hill We'll Be Home," "Song of Farewell" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic." Honorary urn bearers were The Retirees' Breakfast Club. Urn bearers were Jakob and Cora-Rose Michel. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Gerald "Jerry" Boniface Notch was born May 5, 1938, in Millwood Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Leo and Rose (Herzog) Notch. Jerry was baptized and confirmed in his Catholic faith at Church of St. Mary's in Melrose. He received his education in Melrose and graduated in 1956 from the Melrose High School.
On June 3, 1967, Jerry was united in marriage to Caroline Voit at St. Rose of Lima in St. Rosa. They shared 52 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, Linda, Eric and Brenda. They resided in Melrose, where he was mayor and owned a fabricating business until moving to Hutchinson in 1970, when Jerry was hired to teach welding at the vocational school. He retired from Ridgewater College in 1996.
In addition to teaching, Jerry kept busy with a fabricating business serving the local area.
Jerry served in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1955-1977 and retired honorably as a captain. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Gladiola Society and the American Legion. He was a former member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hassan Valley Lodge 109, Pheasants Forever and Dahlia Society.
Jerry competed for several years as a member of the Mutineers, a cannon shooting team. He enjoyed woodworking, baking honey cookies and gardening. He grew abundant amounts of kohlrabi, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers, and especially enjoyed gladiolas and dahlias. Anyone who stopped to visit was sure to leave with flowers, produce or refrigerator pickles. He was a "Gentle Giant," known in his younger years for his strength, and always for the size of his hands and firm handshake. Jerry delighted in his grandchildren and will always be their 'Opa'.
Blessed be his memory.
Gerald is survived by his wife Carol Notch; children, Linda-Rose Michel (Nick), Eric Notch (Chica) and Brenda Singel (Ryan); grandchildren, Jakob Michel and Cora-Rose Michel; and many other relatives, friends and former students.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother LeRoy and his wife Mary.
