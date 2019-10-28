Oct. 26, 2019
Gerald “Jerry” Herbert Schaefer, 77, of Dassel died Saturday, Oct. 26, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with the Rev. Brian Mandel officiating. Interment will be at St. John’s Catholic Church Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel, with visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 4 p.m. and parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Friday evening, at Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.
Gerald “Jerry” Herbert Schaefer, son of Herbert and Irene (Dingman) Schaefer, was born Aug. 15, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the Belgrade area until the family moved to Sauk Centre.
Jerry was united in marriage to Elaine Welle June 15, 1965, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Together they made their home in the Clearwater area before moving to Dassel. They purchased a farm where he milked 70 head of milking cows and raised hogs. Jerry was a hard worker. He loved the land and enjoyed farming. In 1995, Jerry was employed as head custodian at Dassel-Cokato High School and later was employed by the district as a groundskeeper. Upon retiring from the school district in 2013, Jerry also spent time mowing lawn at the Education Center in rural Cokato and at St. John’s Catholic Church grounds in Darwin. Whenever the church needed a hand or a project done, Jerry was willing to help. His faith and family were a meaningful part of his life.
He enjoyed spending time with his family at the cabin and camping. He loved to go fishing and deer hunting with his son and sons-in-law. He enjoyed Sunday drives around the countryside looking at the crops and the fall leaves. He could fix anything and had a talent for decorative iron work. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a kind, compassionate, caring man who loved his family and friends with all his might and will be missed deeply.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Schaefer of Dassel; children, Karen (Todd) Athmann of Becker; Marilyn (Tony) Kremer of Avon and Doug (Felicia) Schaefer of Prior Lake; six grandchildren, Jessica Schaefer, Katelyn Athmann, Kalley Athmann, Logan Kremer, Luke Kremer and Haley Schaefer; two great-grandchildren, Lili Schaefer and Marlee Schaefer; siblings, Joan Tamm of St. Cloud, Dan (Ginny) Schaefer of Pierz, Jane Miller of Eagan, Mary Schaefer of Massachusetts, Fred (Janel) Schaefer of Annandale, Shirley (Jon) Schmit of St. Cloud and Jolene (Eleanor) Schaefer of St. Cloud; and brother-in-law Ervin VanBeck of Apple Valley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carol Borgerding and her husband, Roger Borgerding; sister Loraine VanBeck; and brother-in-law Gene Tamm.