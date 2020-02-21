Feb. 18, 2020
Gerald “Jerry” C. Thissen, 87, of Hutchinson died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service with a parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Darwin. Military honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Gerald Christopher Thissen, son of Edward and Myrtle (Brink) Thissen, was born June 5, 1932, in Bird Island. He grew up in the Manannah area and attended country school there. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1950.
Gerald enlisted in the National Guard and served a year in Korea. He received the Korean Service Medal with two bronze Campaign Stars, the UN Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and an Overseas Service Bar. In 1952, he returned home and attended Dunwoody on the GI Bill studying tool and die making. On Sept. 11, 1954, he was united in marriage to Betty Lou Larson at the church rectory in Manannah. He lived in Minneapolis and had his own tool and die business where he designed and made hearing aid parts, toy parts, and several things you may recognize in your home. Jerry later sold his business to his partner and moved to a hobby farm near Lake Jenny in 1966. He worked for 3M for 27 years as a tool and die maker. They moved to his current residence between Hutchinson and Darwin. Betty Lou died and Jerry later married Kathy Fiecke at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin on Dec. 1, 1990. While working at 3M, he also taught tool and die making at Hutchinson Vo. Tech. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic and attended St. Philip’s in Litchfield. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion and a lifetime member of the Wolfhounds. He enjoyed traveling to Wolfhound reunions, raising and showing Ayrshire cattle. Jerry had an incredible work ethic and loved to work.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Chris (Galen) Larson of Grove City, Nancy Thissen (special friend Kyle Boucher) of Mayer, Karen Thissen (special friend George Mietznar) of Owatonna and Paul Thissen; three stepsons, Bobby Artmann, Donny (Kari) Artmann and Kenny (Dawn) Artmann; grandchildren, Andy (Nicole), Susan (Jason), Ryan (Liz), Rachael, Reed, Riley, Wyatt and Rollie; step grandchildren, Josh, Jessi and Tristan; Nancy's foster son, Nate Patterson; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Katelynn, Freya and Kayden; siblings, Edward “Bud” (Elaine) Thissen Jr. of Otsego and Fred (Phyllis) Thissen of Robbinsdale, Betty Thissen of Woodbury and Charles (Julie) Caron of Estelline, South Dakota.
Preceded in death by his parents; first wife Betty Lou; brother; Robert Thissen, sisters, Mary Ann Scheeler, Marcella Scheeler and Lorraine Caron, grandson; Patrick Larson and great-grandchildren, Caleb Karnitz and Reagan Gerald Allison.
