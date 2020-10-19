Oct. 15, 2020
Geraldine “Geri” B. Schlueter, 87, of Litchfield died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 15, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Due to COVID-19, a private immediate family service including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren is 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield, Wednesday, Oct. 21. Interment is at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. The service will be live-streamed on her obituary page at johnsonhagglund.com.
She was born Nov. 8, 1932, on the farm in Stewart to William and Sophie (Bormann) Bethke. She was baptized Dec. 4, 1932, and confirmed June 23, 1944, in Stewart. She married Elmer (Buddy) Schlueter Dec. 2, 1953, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. Geri worked at 3M in Hutchinson from 1951 to 1958. They moved to the farm near Litchfield in April 1955, where they farmed and raised their family. She worked at the VFW in Litchfield from 1985 to 2002. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she was an active member serving in all of the office chairs and chairmanships, and was treasurer for 30 years. She was district president in 1988 and went through many district chairmanships, was district treasure 20 years, and past president secretary-treasurer for 22 years.
Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, sewing, quilting and she loved bingo. She and Buddy spent many years vacationing in Florida, spending a week or two with their daughter and her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (James) Solmonson and Lori (Basil) Luing; daughter-in-law Maureen Schlueter; grandchildren, Shasta Schlueter, James Solmonson Jr., Summer (Scott) Poyser, Sky (Aaron) Kohman and Star (Mat) Lipe; great-grandchildren, Brionna, Teyler, Dillon, Willow, Ryder, Dakota, Jackson, Aspen and Helena; siblings, Elaine Shiro, William “Bill” (Barb) Bethke, Elsie Johnson, Darvin (Judy) Bethke, Wilbert Bethke, Delbert (Roslyn) Bethke, Larry Bethke and Delvin Bethke; sister-in-law Corrine Schlueter; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Sophie Bethke; husband Elmer (Buddy) Schlueter; sons, Dale Schlueter and Dennis Schlueter; daughter-in-law Janet Schlueter; granddaughter Sherri Schlueter; siblings, Lovie Bormann, Vernhold Bethke, Eleen Knutson and Sophie Bethke; as well as many aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.