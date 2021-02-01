Jan. 26, 2021
Geraldine "Geri" Schwarze, 76, of Brownton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Geraldine Bernice Schwarze was born June 26, 1944, in Sharon, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Roy and Bernice (Carlson) Geltle. Geri was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Brownton.
On March 17, 1962, Geri was united in marriage to Wayne Schwarze at Brownton Methodist Church in Brownton. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Brian and Brad. Geri and Wayne resided in Sumter Township, for many years. They shared 58 years of marriage.
Geri was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing for 34 years until her retirement in 2002. She then went to Ridgewater College in Hutchinson earning a certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Geri then began working at GlenFields Living with Care until 2012.
She loved watching "Walker Texas Ranger" and old westerns on tv.
Geri passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, at the age of 76 years. Blessed be her memory.
Geri is survived by her husband Wayne Schwarze; son Brad Schwarze; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Gail Jakobitz and her husband Steve; brothers, Ronald Horstman and his wife Joyce, Kevin Muenchow and his wife Julie, Curtis Oberlin; sisters-in-law, Barbara Holmberg, Sharon Schwarze, Diane Schwarze; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Geri was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Bernice Geltle; son Brian Scharwze; brothers George Muenchow, Roger Horstman, Keith Geltle; brothers-in-law Jerry Schwarze, Tom Schwarze, Allen Schwarze; sisters-in-law, Norma Ketchersid, Jolene Meyer.
