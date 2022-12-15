Dec. 10, 2022
Geraldine "Gerry" Watt, our beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many died at Meeker Memorial Hospital with her husband Duane and son Jim at her side. She was able to say goodbye to numerous family members and friends earlier in the day knowing she was loved and adored by all who knew her.
Gerry had a close relationship with our Lord and was ready for Heaven. We prayed for release from her suffering and those prayers were answered at 4:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 10.
She had suffered a multitude of maladies the last several years but survived with a smile on her face and always a positive attitude. She loved life and so appreciated each day given her.
Born in Willmar, she was raised by her stepdad Jim Gunter and mom, Borgie (Fosso) Gunter and her dad and stepmom, Pat and Marie Wood. She graduated from North High School in Minneapolis in 1957.
Gerry married the love of her life Duane Watt in April of 1958 in Colo, Iowa. She and Duane were 18 years old when they married and shared nearly 65 years of marriage! They lived in Minneapolis for four months then moved to Marshalltown, Iowa. In 1960 they made their home in Missoula, Montana where their first son was born. Then in Dec. of 1965 they moved back to Gerry’s hometown of Litchfield to raise their family where three more sons were born. They had four boys: John, Jim, Jason and Jeff. In 1974 they purchased a home in the country and completely restored it on their own, moving into the renovated home in 1977.
Gerry had an exceptionally brilliant mind and was invited to join MENSA. She pursued a career as a medical transcriptionist studying at the University of Minnesota and working in Minneapolis; Missoula, Montana and Litchfield for many years. She could type over 150 words per minute!
She was an avid reader, particularly of books on history and medical books. She could spell and pronounce medical terminology that doctors used, often better than the doctors themselves..
Gerry was an incredible artist and could draw renderings of anatomy. She did that when she was just a child. She enjoyed drawing still life portraits and flowers with amazing accuracy. She was musically inclined and had a great voice; she was proficient in harmonizing as well as singing solos. She enjoyed singing in her church choir and sang at many funerals, and of course she sang her kids and grandkids to sleep many nights. She played both the harmonica and ukulele well and would often play harmonica while Duane played guitar. Her love of music was passed on to her sons.
She and Duane spent a lot of time traveling and seeing sights, often on motorcycle in the mountains of the Western U.S. She would often lean an open book on Duane’s back and read as they traveled down the open road!
One of their most epic road trips was to Alaska with their dear friends, Duane and Kay Hickler. The highlight of that trip involved a visit to Kodiak Island, Alaska to visit her son Jason and his family. They flew on a Widgeon floatplane to Moser Bay at the Southwest tip of the Island where they enjoyed the daily life of a fish camp, complete with landing a 215 lb. halibut.
Gerry would spend many weeks and months after retirement in Ely, Nevada at her son John's house with his wife Liz and her granddaughters, Anna and Emma, whom she helped raise through-out their childhood years. She became well loved in that community and was ‘grandma Gerry’ to many of her grandchildren’s friends.
She also spent significant time in Rochester, Washington with her son Jason and his wife Corina and their three boys; Palmer, Jens, and Otto.
When not traveling she had the good fortune of living next door to her son Jim and her grandchildren, Dylan and Sophie, she was able to spend lots of quality time with them living right next door. They both had a special bond with their grandma Gerry.
These last few years she looked forward to visits with her son Jeff as he would come home every other weekend and spend the afternoons with her. She loved those moments of being able to spend time with her family.
Leisure time was spent playing games and she was the family scrabble champion. She loved socializing, and loved people and in turn people instantly loved her. Many of her sons' friends as well as nieces and nephews looked at her as a second mom. She had a way about her that always made you feel good about yourself. She chose to see only the good in people and that sunny disposition of hers always came through. Her sense of humor was contagious, she used it effectively to cheer people up and always left them smiling. If she was your friend she was your friend for a lifetime and was always there for you no matter what. Ever humble and sometimes self-deprecating, she was a most generous person. She’d go without to help others out, and never asked for, or wanted credit for doing so.
Gerry was proud of her Norwegian heritage. Her mom’s parents, Tormod and Anna Fosso immigrated to Minnesota from Norheimsund, Norway in the early 1900’s. She grew up with her grandparents often speaking Norwegian around the house.
For all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her nearly 65 years of marriage to Duane, the love of her life, their four wonderful boys, and seven grandchildren all of whom she loved with all her heart.
She leaves a big void in our lives and will be greatly missed. Gerry, you were the shining star in our lives and we all love you. May we all look up at a bright shining star on a clear evening and remember our good memories of our beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. May your shining star light up the heavens forever.
Gerry is survived by her husband Duane; sons, John (Liz) Watt of Ely, Nevada, Jim (fiancé Shawn) of Litchfield and Somerville, Tennessee, Jason (DeeDee) of Rochester, Washington, Jeff of Watertown, South Dakota; seven grandkids: Dylan, Sophia (fiancé Riley Grabow), Anna, Emma, Palmer, Jens and Otto Watt; soon-to-be step grandkids, Britton and McKenna Walker; sisters, Anita McDonald, Lola (Ron) Thomton, Cookie Fenner and Julie (John) Bergstrom; stepbrother George Pitman; sisters in-law, Robin Wood, Phyllis Hall, Mary Minor; twenty nieces and nephews who were like her own children to her; in addition, many other relatives and friends who she loved dearly.
Preceded in death by parents, Borgie and Jim Gunter, Pat and Marie Wood; in-laws, John and Margret Watt; beloved brothers, Steve Gunter and Dale Wood; loving sisters, Brenda Gunter, Dorothy Mohr; brothers in-law, Ken Fenner, Larry Mohr, Leland Moon, Jim Whittington, Don Minor, Robert Hall; sisters in-laws, Martha Moon, Florence Whittington, Lori Nichol; her son Jeff’s longtime life partner Ambra Rusch; niece Barb Goodrich; nephew John Moon; and special beloved niece Jennifer Bergstom.